The Weidner celebrates 30 Years of WOW! in Northeast Wisconsin
Brings the performing arts to everyone, everywhere
It’s hard to believe that just five years ago we celebrated The Weidner’s 25th anniversary celebration. The theme was “Homecomings,” and we celebrated with artists whose performances on our stage were pivotal moments in their careers. We also turned the spotlight on our patrons, who shared their special Weidner moments throughout the years at #MyWeidnerMoment. It was a celebratory reflection on the wonderous history The Weidner has had.
This year, The Weidner is celebrating its 30th year. A lot has happened since year 25, including touring artists pulling off the road and audiences remaining at home during the 2020/2021 season. We won’t go as far to say it was a blessing in disguise, but the pause did give us an opportunity to do the things we'd always talked about doing: Be ahead of, even set the trends for, all that has been developing in the performing arts and are now accelerating; develop ways to provide full, flexible opportunities to experience the arts; check in with our community and ask them what is most important to them and find ways to help; and build a culture of true access to the arts for our entire community.
So we did. We explored opportunities that would expand The Weidner’s reach and make the arts readily available to the entire community:
- We debuted a mobile stage at downtown’s igNight Market. While in motion, the stage looks like a Phoenix (UW-Green Bay’s mascot) in flight, and then when stopped, it transforms into a pop-up stage.
- We re-branded for the first time in 30 years, rolling out a fresh look and an updated, easy-to-use website as we get ready to celebrate in the fall of 2023.
- We launched our intimate and adventurous “pay what you may” downtown series in partnership with The Tarlton in our Weidner Downtown Series, ensuring that everyone has access to the arts.
- We ensure that the artists who come to Greater Green Bay spend time not just on our stages, but visiting the community outside of our building.
These are just a few of the new ways that we connect with audiences. More innovations and adaptations are coming and will be announced during this 30th anniversary year. Follow us on Facebook and visit weidnercenter.com to subscribe to the “Weidner Wire” and get all the latest news and announcements from The Weidner.
As we enter our 30th year, The Weidner remains committed to welcoming the artists you love as well as artists you’ll want to discover. You’ll find them in our stunning home base venue on the campus of UW-Green Bay, downtown at the funky, art-deco, drafthouse cinema — The Tarlton — and when the warmer weather arrives, on our Phoenix flying mobile stage. We look forward to bringing the arts to “Everyone. Everywhere.”
