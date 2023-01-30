Our mission: Unwavering commitment to our customers, families, communities and each other.
Over the years, Werner Electric Supply’s growth has been shaped by its commitment to exceeding the expectations of its loyal customers, valued partners and dedicated employees.
This commitment was apparent from the very beginning.
On Sept. 13, 1948, Walter Werner took his modest, Neenah-based appliance store and electrical contractor shop and founded what would become a multimillion-dollar distribution operation. It was a decision driven by the need for better pricing and access to products for his electrical contractor crew.
The story behind Werner Electric’s current offerings and future goals is one of progress and relentless pursuit of exceptional customer experiences. Walter grew the company until his death in 1961, at which point his son, Lynn, took over as president and CEO. Lynn continued in his father’s footsteps until his untimely passing in 1984. With no succession plan in place, the company was purchased in 1986 by then-Vice President of Sales and Marketing Lynn T. MacDonald, who recognized the need for expansion into new territories and markets to remain viable as an independent distributor.
Over the years, Werner Electric’s leadership and employees have consistently improved the company’s product and service offerings, allowing current President Craig Wiedemeier to continue the legacy of a customer-first mindset.
“Our business has flourished because of the success of our customers,” Wiedemeier said. “Through the work of our talented team, the support of our local communities and collaboration with our valued vendor partners, we have been able to deliver positive outcomes for our customers.”
Today, Werner Electric provides automation and software control products, construction electrical supplies and a wide range of industrial, commercial and construction support services to our customers. The company is recognized as providing regional expertise in the application of information-driven solutions, which creates a better understanding of how data can be transformed into actionable information for improved business performance.
The success of Werner Electric has also made it a staple in its local communities and an award-winning place of employment. The company currently employs 450 people in 11 locations throughout the state of Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. Its 200,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art regional distribution center in Appleton allows the company to ship over 100,000 products per month with industry-leading shipping accuracy.
Werner Electric's commitment to continuous improvement allows it to provide innovative solutions and business outcomes to its customers. “Our ability to evolve and adapt to ever-changing market conditions positions us well to continue our growth for years to come,” Wiedemeier said.
