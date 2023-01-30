WisconSibs is celebrating its 25th anniversary of supporting and acknowledging sisters and brothers of individuals with disabilities in the Fox Valley and throughout Wisconsin. Harriet Redman, founder and director of special projects, said, “For 25 years, WisconSibs has grown as Wisconsin’s premier organization addressing the needs of siblings of people with disabilities, thanks to our dedicated board, talented staff and supportive community.”
WisconSibs currently serves:
• Young siblings (ages 6 to teens) participate in Sibshops, a weeklong summer day camp, extended weekend adventure camps in Door County and leadership training and awards for teens.
• Adult siblings (20 and beyond) are engaged through family social events, a resource library and Journey Forward future-planning workshops.
• Parents of children (3-5 years) receive our Sibsacks to help parents talk to young children about their siblings’ disabilities. Parents of adult siblings benefit from future-planning workshops.
• Professionals (health and social service providers, attorneys, educators, human resources and financial professionals) participate through consulting, coaching and conference or workplace presentations.
Over the past quarter century, WisconSibs has served over 10,000 siblings and 40,000 total individuals (parents, professionals, collaborators, etc.), and the need continues to grow. In Wisconsin alone, there are over 660,000 people with disabilities and most have siblings. WisconSibs currently serves 4,700 constituents statewide, and many more need our support.
“This generation of siblings will have more responsibility for the quality of life of people with disabilities. They need support and information to help their siblings experience full lives from childhood through adulthood,” said Ann Sickon, executive director.
A mother who attended a WisconSibs event said, “I often worry about our daughter not having any peers that understand our life or the struggles that she may encounter. Your organization puts my mind at ease.”
