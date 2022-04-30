Celebrating Innovation
Whether you’re a startup or a legacy company, innovation is at the heart of what makes businesses succeed. Champions of Innovation allows businesses to share their own stories of how they developed new products and processes that allowed their companies to grow. This special sponsored content will inspire you as your business travels its own innovation journey.
Click here to read the 2022 Special Section
Here's a list of businesses and their innovations:
Oshkosh Corp.: Electric and hybrid electric vehicles
Sargento: Sargento Balanced Breaks®
The Utech Group:Customized organizational development
Appvion: Phenol-free technology
Weidert Group: Business development through inbound marketing and hybrid sales
Johnson Financial Group: Automating payment processing
Great Northern Corp.: Innovation in education — The Great Northern Collaboration Experience
Bassett Mechanical: Virtual design for industrial refrigeration
Sure Controls Inc.: Automating repetitive tasks
InitiativeOne: Crisis leadership with purpose and confidence
WMEP Manufacturing Solutions: Helping companies with sustainability efforts
New North Inc.: NEW Launch Alliance highlighting cool and innovative products and services in the region
Settlers bank: Creative solutions to make banking easier
AZCO Inc.: Prefabrication and improved construction techniques
Element: Integrated marketing
Arrow AV Group: AV-over-IP
Millennium Construction: Adapting to changing construction needs
PayMedix: Reinventing and simplifying health care payments
Optima Machinery Corp.: 3D printing in mechanical engineering
Strategic Solutions Consulting and Wisconsin Family Business Center: Collaboration brings value to family businesses
Immel Construction: Bridging gaps between generations
Seaway Printing: Increasing productivity with no quality trade-off
CR Structures: Total project integration
Tech4, LLC: Technology for automation
A2Z: A2Z Storyology™ and A2Z Dynamic Digital™
WMEP Manufacturing Solutions: Creative workforce solutions
Davis l Kuelthau: Helping businesses protect their IP