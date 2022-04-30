Champions of Innovation banner

Celebrating Innovation

Whether you’re a startup or a legacy company, innovation is at the heart of what makes businesses succeed. Champions of Innovation allows businesses to share their own stories of how they developed new products and processes that allowed their companies to grow. This special sponsored content will inspire you as your business travels its own innovation journey.

Click here to read the 2022 Special Section

 

Here's a list of businesses and their innovations:

Oshkosh Corp.: Electric and hybrid electric vehicles 

Sargento: Sargento Balanced Breaks®

The Utech Group:Customized organizational development

Appvion: Phenol-free technology

Weidert Group:  Business development through inbound marketing and hybrid sales

Johnson Financial Group: Automating payment processing

Great Northern Corp.: Innovation in education — The Great Northern Collaboration Experience

Bassett Mechanical: Virtual design for industrial refrigeration

Sure Controls Inc.: Automating repetitive tasks

InitiativeOne: Crisis leadership with purpose and confidence

WMEP Manufacturing Solutions: Helping companies with sustainability efforts

New North Inc.: NEW Launch Alliance highlighting cool and innovative products and services in the region

Settlers bank: Creative solutions to make banking easier

AZCO Inc.: Prefabrication and improved construction techniques

Element: Integrated marketing

Arrow AV Group: AV-over-IP

Millennium Construction: Adapting to changing construction needs

PayMedix: Reinventing and simplifying health care payments

Optima Machinery Corp.: 3D printing in mechanical engineering

Strategic Solutions Consulting and Wisconsin Family Business Center: Collaboration brings value to family businesses

Immel Construction: Bridging gaps between generations

Seaway Printing: Increasing productivity with no quality trade-off

CR Structures: Total project integration

Tech4, LLC: Technology for automation

A2Z: A2Z Storyology and A2Z Dynamic Digital

WMEP Manufacturing Solutions: Creative workforce solutions

Davis l Kuelthau: Helping businesses protect their IP