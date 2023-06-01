Celebrating Innovation
Whether you’re a startup or a legacy company, innovation is at the heart of what makes businesses succeed. Champions of Innovation allows businesses to share their own stories of how they developed new products and processes that allowed their companies to grow. This special sponsored content will inspire you as your business travels its own innovation journey.
Click here to read the 2023 Special Section
Here's a list of businesses and their innovations:
Oshkosh Corporation: Innovative technology
Sofidel America: Improvement of energy efficiency and company logistics
Strategic Solutions Consulting, LLC and Wisconsin Family Business Center: CEO and Future Leader Peer Groups in Northeast Wisconsin
AZCO INC.: Cultural leadership
Miron Construction: Embedding allyship into company culture
Go Fast Manufacturing: WMEP’s Profit Risk Assessment
New North, Inc.: NEW Launch Alliance
Greater Green Bay Chamber: The Startup Hub
Settlers bank: Creative solutions that make banking easier
Bassett Mechanical: Natural refrigerants for industrial refrigeration systems
Seaway Printing: Press technology updates
Legacy Private Trust Company: Personalized wealth management
Hawkins Ash CPAs: Accounting for the future
Carbide Grinding–Gorilla Mill: WMEP’s transformational productivity assessment
Icon Marketing: Managing brand merchandise utilizing e-commerce and warehousing technologies