Pre-construction solutions like virtual design and construction (VDC) have been used in HVAC construction for many years, benefiting customers and contractors with transparency and cost effectiveness. Conversely, the industrial refrigeration market has not seen abundant use of these tools. With our growing expertise, Bassett Mechanical has exposed industrial refrigeration customers to the importance of VDC and offers a unique look at refrigeration solutions through this rising platform.
VDC, the method of planning a project collaboratively using 3D CAD and BIM, models installation using digital representations of mechanical systems, components and equipment. Using scanned data from the customer site, we provide a real-life representation of the site conditions, allowing project partners to discuss concerns related to safety, accessibility and project schedule before the work begins. This is a crucial step in maximizing efficiency and minimizing downtime to support manufacturing best practices and food safety requirements.
The benefits of VDC in the industrial refrigeration space go beyond 3D mapping, expert design and engineering, food safety, and regulatory compliance. We provide customized prefabrications including pressure vessels, skid packages, and modular engine rooms — a complete solution that is unlike others in this market. Using this technology, approved designs are exported to our CNC pipe cutting machines, allowing us to incorporate robotic precision and prefabrication into our unique process. With 80% of the welds taking place in our manufacturing facility, we see a reduction in hot work/fire watches required onsite, debris associated with the construction process, and overall installation time, among many other benefits.
Our approach to refrigeration projects, combined with our VDC expertise, is giving new meaning to innovation in this market and advancing the future for industrial refrigeration facilities.
Company: Bassett Mechanical
Innovation: Virtual design for industrial refrigeration
Website: www.bassettmechanical.com