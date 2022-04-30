Arrow AV Group champions innovation by providing businesses and venues with better operational experiences. Arrow provides easy-to-use automation and AV systems for rooms based on the latest audiovisual technology: AV-over-IP.
This innovative technology brings many benefits to customers when compared to traditional audiovisual distribution.
The first benefit of AV-over-IP is the use of standard IT infrastructure. Audiovisual devices can in many cases be integrated into a system using existing network infrastructure.
With a single standard network cable, a camera for conferencing or a display for digital signage can be added into a room. Need another display you didn’t plan for? All you need is another network port and a decoder. This allows a workspace to shift layout and function much faster and easier.
Another benefit to using AV-over-IP is cloud monitoring and management. With the proper hardware and setup, IT staff can get notifications if a device goes down and provide proactive tech support before the CEO discovers an issue in the next meeting. With the right peripheral devices, leadership can see live data of room use to help measure ROI. This leads to marketplace agility, smarter investments, and therefore happier management.
A prime example of Arrow AV Group’s implementation in action is the recently completed Resch Expo next to Lambeau Field. Arrow was responsible for installation and for coordinating with the IT contractor to execute the project. With more than 300 network ports dedicated to AV throughout the space, there are endless options for configuring the show floor and meeting rooms to meet almost any need. Huge concert? Check. Press conference? Absolutely. Boat show with live video? Yes. Event technicians save endless hours and headaches compared to traditional methods.
By learning how to speak IT and utilizing AV-over-IP, Arrow AV Group has positioned itself as an innovative leader in the audiovisual industry.
Company: Arrow AV Group
Innovation: AV-over-IP
Website: arrowavgroup.com