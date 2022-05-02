When Settlers bank opened its doors in 2007, our founders sought out innovations to make banking easier for our clients, wherever they happened to be. The result was a banking platform that is non-traditional in both form and function.
Technologies we embraced early on have now become more commonplace. But our commitment to innovation continues to drive us toward new or unconventional ways of doing business with our clients. Our business model innovation strategy centers on our mission and focuses on bringing simplicity and customization to our client experience.
Be accessible
In the wake of the pandemic, we reimagined our staffing model, realigning departments and redistributing responsibilities. These changes resulted in a streamlined client experience. Now, approximately 95% of callers can anticipate that their questions will be addressed by the banker answering their call. And we’ve recently put remote connectivity to use to allow onsite visitors immediate access to our subject matter experts at any Settlers bank location. Our aim was — and still is — to be easily accessible to our clients, using whatever form of communication they prefer!
Offer solutions
Our experienced bankers employ innovation every day to bridge the gap between what clients need and what products and programs typically provide.
When innovation is not inherent to the culture, clients may be frustrated when their situation falls outside the static parameters of standardized programs. So, the loan application process for the self-employed borrower or prospective homeowner experiencing a life change (loss of loved one, divorce, change in employment) may end in disappointment. Here, thanks to an experienced staff committed to innovating creative solutions, those individuals are much likelier to leave with financing in place or action plans for achieving their goals.
The blend of experience, fresh thinking and program expertise allows the Settlers bank team to help borrowers navigate through less-traditional opportunities with better results. Our lenders’ deep understanding of local industries and available loan programs equips them to craft ideal and often unique solutions to meet our borrowers’ needs. The benefit of this difference extends far beyond the application process. After a loan closes, having the proper structure and products can contribute to a project’s success and enhance overall business operations.
Build relationships
At traditional banks, departments can be siloed. Such financial institutions may make loan decisions behind closed doors with little client collaboration. At Settlers bank, the opposite is true. Our bankers work with our clients to properly analyze what they want to accomplish and how best to do so. Then, in the end financing package, our bankers work together to consider the entire client relationship. This practice removes the potential for frustration and ensures that all aspects of the client’s banking relationship (treasury management, private banking, personal accounts, mortgage loans) work in harmony. The result is a better client experience that allows our clients to develop relationships with several of our bankers versus just one — bankers the client can easily access for help in their areas of expertise.
Since 2007 much has changed, but one thing never will: our commitment to innovating creative solutions that make banking easier for you.
