Today’s workforce consists of multiple generations that have arguably more differences than ever before. While managing these differing expectations, communication styles and perspectives isn’t black and white, discovering ways to tailor to each employee effectively will allow your company to grow alongside existing and upcoming generations.
Leading companies strongly support the idea that their employees, families and health are the No. 1 priority. To function at their best, employees must first maintain a healthy work-life blend that aligns with their priorities. One way to achieve this is by reducing barriers for employees, which could be as simple as offering flex time. The key to success in this approach is communication — it will vary, and how you communicate is just as important as what you communicate between generations.
“At Immel Construction, we build on our strong culture and employee-owner mindset to bridge gaps between generations and foster a trusting and approachable environment. Our employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) aligns employee goals with company performance and becomes a differentiator in recruiting and retaining the best talent in the industry,” says Paul Martzke, president of Immel Construction.
Immel encourages and assists employees in continuing their passions outside of work, being present for their families, getting involved in the community, and growing personally and professionally. We take pride in both our corporate and individual support of the community. Employees especially appreciate the opportunity to have a say in where corporate dollars are donated and to spearhead volunteer activities that they are passionate about.
At Immel Construction, our most significant resource is our people and the communities we serve. It is because of these actions and core beliefs that Immel Construction was named the Greater Green Bay Chamber’s 2022 Next Generation Best Place to Work. Considering the generational differences between your employees can position your company to be the best place to work for any age in the workforce.
Company: Immel Construction
Innovation: Bridge gaps between generations
Website: immelconstruction.com