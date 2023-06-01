The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) represents a once-in-a-generation opportunity for building owners to reduce waste and climate harm out of the built environment. It directs $386 billion to clean energy spending and tax incentives, making it the largest investment ever made by the federal government to support projects that will positively impact our environment.
Throughout its 87-year history, Bassett Mechanical has helped its customers achieve their sustainability goals. We are well positioned to help companies in Wisconsin and around the country benefit from opportunities within the IRA and other regulatory changes promoting green energy.
Using natural refrigerants, Bassett Mechanical has established itself as a national leader in designing, fabricating, installing and maintaining large industrial refrigeration systems. Natural refrigerant advantages are well known, as they do not destroy atmospheric ozone and do not contribute to climate change.
For more than eight decades, Bassett Mechanical has primarily used ammonia as its natural refrigerant solution. Ammonia is a very efficient refrigerant, enabling food, beverage and cold storage facilities to operate in a sustainable and energy-efficient manner. However, in smaller refrigeration systems, synthetic refrigerants have been applied as a low-cost alternative. Unfortunately, synthetic refrigerants have brought an array of unintended environmental consequences.
As such, the EPA has enacted regulations to phase down complex synthetic refrigerants, opening more opportunities for natural refrigerants such as ammonia and carbon dioxide (CO2). Leveraging its expertise in ammonia refrigeration, Bassett Mechanical has a dedicated team of engineers, technicians and control experts developing best practices for CO2 applications. In addition to CO2’s efficiency as a refrigerant, it is also a component of the air we breathe and is used by plants — along with sunlight and water — to create oxygen.
Whether ammonia or the emerging use of CO2, natural refrigerants require skills and knowledge for their safe and efficient use. This skill and knowledge are proficiencies that the Bassett Mechanical team shares with its customers.
Company: Bassett Mechanical
Innovation: Natural refrigerants for industrial refrigeration systems
Website: bassettmechanical.com