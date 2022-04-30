Innovation is the process of making positive change in something already established. For Millennium Construction, Inc., a residential and commercial builder based in the Fox Cities, it’s “thinking outside the box” and applying new ideas, methods, products and equipment.
The world is always changing, especially in the past two years. Millennium believes that what matters most is how well we adapt to change.
With recent labor shortages, Millennium adapted by creating its own excavation company and hiring in-house operators. It also purchased excavation equipment to ensure it didn’t lose a step in the construction process, which has had a major impact on the success of the projects.
Advances in technology also provide great opportunities. COVID times brought on a need for more virtual communication, and Millennium again adapted. This included upgrading computers, holding virtual meetings, and overhauling the website to share information that normally would be communicated on-site.
Lastly, on the technology side — and perhaps the most exciting new improvement Millennium has invested in — is the purchase and implementation of drones. This innovative technology makes it easy for Millennium’s customers to see the stages of building from all perspectives throughout the process. Customers can follow the building process and get answers to questions they wouldn’t otherwise know to ask. This helps the build phase progress more smoothly and leads to overall success.
Throughout these changing times, Millennium has had to adapt to the customer and subcontractor needs at every level: from how to communicate with each other, to providing information to visualize and understand the process, to the use of new technology and equipment, and even adding a new business segment. Millennium’s mission statement strongly reinforces its belief that every employee at Millennium Construction, Inc. is committed to giving every customer the best personal building experience possible.
Contact Hunter Plamann, marketing manager, or Jesse Van Boxtel, owner, with any questions or building interests.
Website: millenniumconstructionwi.com