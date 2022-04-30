New North is launching a marketing campaign to highlight the cool and innovative products, services and places in our region. It will further our strategy to recruit and retain top talent, while showcasing vibrant entrepreneurism and creativity. The campaign starts with regional awareness.
Did you know?
- Skee-Ball and Connect 4 come from Bay Tek Entertainment – The Village Companies in Pulaski.
- The athletic green and orange Gatorade bottles are manufactured at N.E.W. Plastics in Luxemburg.
- Johnsonville is the largest sausage brand in the United States.
- Schneider, the premier provider of trucking, intermodal and logistics services, will operate one of the largest fleets of battery electric semi-trucks in the industry. The Grove, Schneider’s innovation center, will house the newest technologies to support its future growth.
- Paper Converting Machine Co., part of Barry-Wehmiller, opened a new Packaging Innovation Center as a hub for training, research and development.
- Georgia-Pacific and gener8tor’s 1915 Studios accelerate consumer goods and innovative products from early-stage companies inside an R&D center that houses more than 250 scientists, engineers, technicians and support staff.
- From a state with over 10,000 lakes, it’s no surprise that a leading boat engine manufacturer, Mercury Marine is located here.
- Kohler, partnering with Sanergy, is developing a container-based sanitation option for people living without access to safe sanitation systems. Kohler’s innovation incubator explores products and solutions for pressing global social and environment issues.
- From Tide Pods to Scent Boosters, there is a solid chance that your regular laundry routine can be linked directly to Encapsys. Thanks to the leader in microencapsulation, scientists and engineers have brought us biodegradable, phase change, and fragrance technology.
- From city to city across America, iron grates surrounding trees, storm drains and manhole covers are trademarks of the hard work, determination and impact from Neenah Enterprises.
- As the largest kraut company in the world, it’s no secret that this fermented powerhouse is the backbone of GLK Foods’ brand offerings, including an exciting range of flavors and a wide breadth of packaging.
- Every day, nearly a quarter of the world’s population uses a Kimberly-Clark brand product to enhance their health, hygiene and well-being in more than 175 countries.
- EnTech Solutions, a division of Faith Technologies Inc., was created to bring energy distribution into the future. It has installed two renewable energy microgrids on the site of Agropur’s new 210,000-square-foot cheese production facility being built in the region. Agropur’s new facility will enable the company to more than double its milk processing capabilities, while using clean energy.
- Formed out of a partnership between the Green Bay Packers and Microsoft, TitletownTech is building and investing in early-stage high-growth startups.
- Whistling Straits, home of the 2020 Ryder Cup, is included in the top 25 golf courses in the United States, according to golfdigest.com.
- EAA AirVenture is home to the busiest airport in the world during the one-week event.
- Door County has over 250 miles of shoreline, more than any other county in the United States. The Wall Street Journal coined this the “Cape Cod of the Midwest.”
- Road America, with its glacier-created topography, is America’s Favorite NASCAR Track, according to USA Today. Each year, this venue brings over 800,000 visitors from around the world.
- Marinette County is the Waterfall Capital of Wisconsin, with 15 waterfalls to explore.
Please feel free to forward suggestions for future stories highlighting cool and innovative efforts and products and intriguing places in our New North region to renee.torzala@thenewnorth.com
Company: NewNorth,Inc.
Innovation: NEW Launch Alliance
Website: thenewnorth.com