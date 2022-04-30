Construction can be difficult, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, CR Structures of Appleton has a surefire three-step mission to ensure every project goes smoothly — listen better, plan better, build better.
“It’s a unique process that we take our clients through,” says co-owner Kip Golden, who runs the business with Chad Reichelt. “We’ve molded the business ideas we liked from our years in the industry into what we want our business to be.
“We feel the construction part is really only 20%, as 80% is the upfront listening and planning before a shovel ever hits the ground,” Golden adds. “We meet with the client multiple times upfront to get all the information we need to ensure that the end product is what they want it to be.”
In business since 2003, the eight-person company offers general contracting, construction management and building design services, focusing on commercial, light industrial, manufacturing, hospitality and mixed-use buildings across the state. Many of its diverse projects can be found in Northeast Wisconsin, including multiple Arby’s locations, several dental offices and the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders clubhouse.
From interior build-outs to new construction of multimillion-dollar facilities, CR Structures’ team of building professionals manages all phases of the construction project from start to finish and project close-out. This total project integration allows Golden and his team to accurately control projects, guaranteeing quality work.
CR Structures uses a ProjecTrax tool to quickly connect project teams 24/7 via mobile connections. This state-of-the-art construction management software allows the team to instantly share information with architects, engineers, project managers, suppliers, subcontractors and building owners via user-friendly apps.
And even though Northeast Wisconsin has its share of competitors, CR Structuresbelieves its size and focus on listening thoroughly sets the company apart.
“It doesn’t matter what size competitor we may be up against, clients get to meet directly with the owners,” says Tami Bloedorn, CR Structures’ vice president of finance. “Chad and Kip are integral in every project.”
Company: CR Structures
Innovation: Total project integration
Website: crstructures.com