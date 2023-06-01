Innovation isn’t just coming up with new ideas. Sure, that’s a start — the seed to germinate the process of growing value in what you are doing and what you are providing. Innovation isn’t just getting the job done or spending more money on what is trendy and new. It’s about trying to be better, developing better projects, developing better individuals and developing a better company.
At AZCO, that progress — that innovation — starts with our culture as a construction company. Years ago, we started with four individuals determined to become an A-to-Z company that provided it all: construction to anyone who needed it. Today that grit is instilled in the heart of each of us.
Our culture sets us apart as a construction and prefabrication solutions provider. AZCO engages our clients, becoming part of the community in the areas where we provide projects and encouraging creative mindsets to turn ideas into reality. We invest in a better world by joining forces with high schools and mentoring programs to promote career development in the trades, leadership and confidence in supporting STEM-led robotics, and joining town hall meetings and athletic teams in the communities we serve. We understand our projects by understanding our neighbors and friends.
It’s not just what we do at the project site that sets us apart. An innovative culture in construction at the very beginning of design balances proven performance and procedures with flexible and adaptable improvements. We use what we’ve learned to inspire creative collaboration and make the construction industry at large ready for change.
We are still that original company, providing construction and prefabrication to anyone who needs it. And we’ve grown to learn that while providing services we can also share ideas, improvements, time, energy and our grit to invest in growing as individuals, as a company and as a community.
Company: AZCO INC.
Innovation: Cultural leadership
Website: www.azco-inc.com