Two family business peer groups (one for CEOs and the other for future leaders) will be starting in Northeast Wisconsin this fall. These peer groups are being brought to Northeast Wisconsin through a collaboration between Strategic Solutions Consulting/Seefeldt Institute for Family Business (SSC) and the Wisconsin Family Business Center (WIFBC), which is affiliated with the Wisconsin School of Business at UW-Madison.
These confidential peer groups will meet monthly starting this fall. Topics may include the following: succession and transition of ownership and leadership; family dynamics; business strategy; leadership development; communication and conflict management, etc.
The two organizations have been collaborating for the past couple of years to provide similar peer groups in the Madison and Milwaukee areas. “We are very excited to partner with the Wisconsin Family Business Center to bring peer groups to Northeast Wisconsin family businesses. Our goal is to help family businesses create business success and family harmony,” says Shipra Seefeldt, founder of SSC, a family business located in Appleton that for the past 22 years has provided management consulting and business psychology services to its clients.
Through this collaboration, the two organizations aspire to positively impact family businesses in Northeast Wisconsin. “The peer groups offer a safe space for family business leaders to learn, collaborate, explore new ideas and problem solve. Having facilitators who also operate a family business brings another level of expertise and understanding to the groups,” says WIFBC Director Sherry Herwig. For 25 years, WIFBC has been bringing family business leaders together to learn and grow through educational programs, peer groups and a trusting community.
Both organizations are excited to offer this valuable, immersive and interactive experience to family business leaders in the region.
For more information contact:
Shipra Seefeldt shipra@strategicsolutionsconsulting.com
or www.strategicsolutionsconsulting.com
Sherry Herwig sherry.herwig@uwfbc or www.uwfbc.org
Companies: Strategic Solutions Consulting, LLC and Wisconsin Family Business Center
Innovation: CEO and Future Leader Peer Groups in Northeast Wisconsin
Websites: strategicsolutionsconsulting.com | uwfbc.org