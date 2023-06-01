Whenever an organization or individual introduces a new service or product that simplifies a particular task for people, it is known as innovation. When the founders came together to establish Legacy Private Trust Company, they innovated private wealth and asset management through personalized service and customized portfolios. Legacy offers a wide range of wealth management and trust solutions for high-net-worth individuals and families.
In the early 2000s, the trust and financial services industry experienced a significant shift due to mergers and consolidations, resulting in many local trust offices relocating out of Wisconsin and into large metropolitan areas. Clients faced a decline in personalized service and an increase in employee turnover. The founders of Legacy Private Trust Company, Michael Mahlik and Joseph McGrane, recognized this as an opportunity to create something extraordinary. They founded Legacy Private Trust Company, an independent fiduciary that prioritizes providing exceptional service and customized solutions while always putting their clients’ needs first.
Full array of value-added solutions maximize client success
At the heart of Legacy’s methodology lies a dedication to individualized wealth management solutions that include trust services, investment management, charitable giving, retirement, estate, financial and tax planning. These services aim to assist clients in growing and safeguarding their wealth over an extended period, ensuring their economic well-being across multiple generations. The firm’s seasoned experts devote considerable time to understanding each client’s distinct financial aspirations and objectives, collaborating closely with them to devise a tailor-made wealth plan and corresponding investment strategy.
Legacy’s Managing Director of Trust Investments Greg Hansen states: “Investment management is not a one-size-fits-all approach. Each client has unique financial goals and objectives and requires a tailored investment strategy. The investment team at Legacy continually monitors market conditions, analyzing new investment options and opportunities as they arise.” By closely monitoring the markets and being proactive in their investment approach, Legacy ensures that clients are well-positioned to take advantage of market trends and capitalize on investment opportunities as they emerge.
Innovation leads to a holistic team approach
Their holistic team approach is a key differentiator setting Legacy apart from its competitors. When clients partner with Legacy, they work with more than just a single advisor — they work with a team of experts across multiple disciplines. All Legacy clients have access to experts in tax law, investment management, estate planning, retirement planning, financial planning and charitable giving, all working together to develop a comprehensive plan for their unique needs and objectives. This collaborative approach ensures that clients receive the best possible advice and guidance, with each team member bringing their unique perspective and expertise.
Legacy has carved out a niche as a frontrunner in financial services by emphasizing tailored wealth management solutions and an unwavering commitment to exceptional service. With its deep expertise in trust services, investment management and other financial offerings, Legacy has emerged as a trusted source of financial solutions for high-net-worth individuals and families. As Legacy continues to grow and prosper, its unwavering dedication to exceptional service and innovative financial solutions ensures it will remain at the forefront of the financial services industry.
Company: Legacy Private Trust Co.
Innovation: Personalized wealth management
Website: LPTrust.com