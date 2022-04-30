The rich history of innovation at Sargento Foods dates back to 1953 when the company originated. In fact, Sargento was first to successfully pre-package natural cheese in the United States right after its founding and has revolutionized the dairy case ever since. The company continued to bring innovative thinking to the market during the ’70s and ’80s through products like shredded cheese blends and the first zippered, resealable consumer package. From there, Sargento rolled out individually packaged cheese slices, making consuming cheese easier than ever before.
The spirit of innovation that built Sargento still exists today. At the helm of the company’s innovation commitment is Kristi Jankowski, executive vice president of innovation. Leading a team of nearly 50 employees, Jankowski understands that great ideas can come from anywhere at any time.
“Throughout my career, I’ve learned that a groundbreaking idea can come from anyone, whether their expertise is in product development, manufacturing, research or marketing,” Jankowski said. “I always encourage my team and those I don’t work closely with to keep an eye out for new ideas and consumer needs in today’s market.”
At Sargento, there is an open-door policy for idea sharing, and every member of the Sargento Family can contribute to the company’s heritage of innovation. We encourage unique perspectives — in fact, employees can formally submit ideas for new flavors, creative packaging concepts or any other compelling idea. If the idea can be legally protected — think patents and trade secrets — Sargento even offers monetary incentives for employees’ intellectual property.
When it comes to contributing forward-thinking ideas, one Sargento employee stands out. Aaron Strand, a senior machine design engineer, has 14 U.S. patents under his belt so far. Most recently, Strand and maintenance employees James Abston and Jon Sommer were recognized for their idea to upgrade funnels and lances that would improve package filling, earning them a U.S. patent.
Our leadership team as a whole recognizes the importance of championing new ideas. Fresh thinking has evolved into some of the company’s most successful products.
“New ideas may start as seeds that need more work to come to life,” Jankowski said. “Some of our most innovative products began as ideas years ago. It takes times to get it right, and sometimes we’re even ahead of consumers.”
An example of this is Sargento Balanced Breaks® — a seed that was first planted in 2007. Through years of development, the new product successfully solved three consumer snacking concerns — it had to be satisfying to eat, not over-processed and great-tasting. The first edition of Sargento Balanced Breaks® inspired further innovation for the line, leading to Sweet Balanced Breaks® in 2017 and Balanced Breaks® Cheese & Crackers in 2021.
Innovation at Sargento is successful because our leadership team takes personal interest and considers it a priority for the future strategic focus of the company. Staying on top of current trends and leveraging consumer insights is where Jankowski’s team shines, and we are eager to continue growing and innovating in the years to come.
