“Stable supply chain.” “Few manufacturing opportunities in today’s stable global environment.” “Plenty of qualified workers.” “Business as usual.”
What do these phrases have in common?
Not one of them describes the current state of the manufacturing sector in 2022!
Is there actually a way to grow within this manufacturing industry upheaval?
We think so! In fact, 25 years ago we launched a company whose very name includes some key words we believe can guide your response to the market conditions we find ourselves in now: Technology for Automation — Tech4!
- Automation helps fill gaps in your labor force created by the lack of skilled, reliable employees and allows you to move your qualified workers to tasks they need to do instead of the tasks they have always done.
- Employing automation can reduce employee injuries and the spread of illness within your facility, stabilizing your labor force.
- Automation can help you lean less on suppliers and control more of your supply chain in-house.
Tech4 has decades of experience assisting manufacturers in creating innovative solutions based on advanced motion control, drive systems, robotics, assembly, and material handling. (See our anniversary article at www.insightonbusiness.com/eedition/page-25/page_b471eeba-840a-56eb-815e-df3b4ec4e469.html) With 25 years of industrial automation applications under our belt, there is a good chance we have experience with a technology that can help your business compete. From helping OEMs develop state-of-the-art systems using high speed/high-accuracy motion, to helping end users apply robots, vision, sensors, or drive technologies to increase production speeds, we can leverage our broad range of experience to help you create innovative solutions for your business!
In our rapidly changing environment, we think you will agree: Automation is THE key to competitive manufacturing in a unique 2022 world!
Company: Tech4, LLC
Innovation: Technology for automation
Website: tech4.com