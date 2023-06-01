Established in 1884, Seaway Printing has evolved into an industry leader renowned for its expert craftsmanship, service and reliability. Owned by Lynn and Kevin Heslin, the company has solidified its position as an innovative print partner for publishers nationwide.
Seaway continues to foster a work culture that strives for ongoing improvement. The unwavering loyalty, dedication and hard work of its employees have played a vital role in supporting the company’s growth and expanding opportunities.
The company recently marked a significant milestone with the groundbreaking of its new headquarters, a 57,000-square-foot state-of-the-art facility designed to accommodate new press acquisitions.
Among these innovative machines is the Heidelberg XL 106 8-color perfector with Cut Star. This press is uniquely configured for autonomous manufacturing with continuous quality inspection and removal of bad sheets, along with automated printing plate and finished product logistics.
Additionally, Seaway Printing is incorporating the HP A2200 Inkjet Web with the Sigma finishing line. With the flexibility for future expansion, this new facility ensures that Seaway Printing remains at the forefront of the print industry, poised to continue its remarkable progress.
“We are a reliable supplier, and our clients know that we always deliver on our promises,” said Kevin Heslin. Seaway Printing’s commitment to innovation and dependability has earned it a reputation as a leading innovator in the print industry.
With a legacy spanning over a century and a relentless pursuit of innovation, Seaway Printing is poised to shape the future of the print industry, maintaining its position as a trailblazer committed to delivering outstanding results for its clients.
Company: Seaway Printing Company
Innovation: Press technology updates
Website: seawayprinting.com