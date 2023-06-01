People-forward approach puts customers first, tailoring solutions to meet needs
Since the launch of Settlers bank in 2007, the technologies we embraced have now become more commonplace. While other financials have gradually onboarded similar systems, our commitment to innovation continues to drive us toward new or unconventional ways of doing business. This mission and innovation-centered business model strategy allows us to simplify and customize our client experience.
Our mission:
• Be accessible through technology and in person.
• Listen to learn, then offer solutions.
• Build relationships through collaboration.
Be accessible
To meet the ever-changing needs of our clients, we regularly review our staffing model, realign departments and redistribute responsibilities, allowing us to provide a consistent and streamlined client experience. Now remote connectivity allows onsite visitors immediate access to our subject-matter experts at any Settlers bank location. Customer service teams are available via text, and 95% of callers can anticipate that their questions will be addressed by the banker answering their call. Our aim was — and still is — to be easily accessible to our clients, using whatever form of communication they prefer.
Offer solutions
Our experienced bankers think creatively to bridge the gaps between a client’s needs, looking beyond “the box,” and the products and programs typically provided.
When innovation is not inherent to the culture, clients may be frustrated if their situations fall outside the static parameters of standardized programs. Employing a cookie-cutter approach means that a loan application process for the self-employed borrower or prospective homeowner experiencing a life change such as the loss of a loved one, divorce, or change in employment may end in disappointment. Thanks to an experienced staff committed to innovating creative solutions at Settlers, those individuals are much more likely to leave with financing in place or action plans for achieving their goals.
The blend of experience, fresh thinking, and subject-matter expertise allows the Settlers bank team to introduce borrowers to less traditional opportunities with better results. Our lenders’ deep understanding of local industries and available loan programs equips them to craft ideal and often unique solutions to meet our borrowers’ needs. The benefit of this difference extends far beyond the application process. After a loan closes, proper structure and products can contribute to a project’s success and enhance overall business operation.
Build relationships through collaboration
At traditional banks, departments can be siloed. At Settlers bank, our bankers work together to consider the entire client relationship. While other banks may make loan decisions behind closed doors with little collaboration with the client, our bankers work with our clients to properly analyze what they want to accomplish and how best to do so. Our practices remove the potential for frustration and ensure that all aspects of the client’s banking relationship, from treasury management to private banking, from personal accounts to mortgage loans, are in harmony. The result is a better client experience that allows our clients to develop relationships with several of our bankers versus just one — bankers the client can easily access for help in their areas of expertise.
Company: Settlers bank
Innovation: Creative solutions that make banking easier
Website: settlerswi.com