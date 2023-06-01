By: Stefano Giannini, Operations Manager, Sofidel America
The phrase “adapt or die” is often heard in the business world — to retain customers and employees while also attracting new ones, an organization’s leaders must constantly find ways to improve business operations. In other words, innovation is a key aspect of successful companies. While some innovative ideas are grandiose, even small innovations can have a big impact. Over time, The Sofidel Group, known as Sofidel America in the U.S., continues to find innovative, sustainable solutions to help the planet and its people thrive.
Where it all began
In 2012, The Sofidel Group acquired Cellynne Tissue Company, which was the start of Sofidel America’s journey. In 2015, Sofidel acquired part of Green Bay Converting, Inc., which became the major plant to convert paper for Sofidel America.
The Sofidel Group is known for its commitment to producing high-quality paper products utilizing environmentally friendly, energy-efficient processes. Since 2008, Sofidel has been a member of the WWF Climate Savers Program, an initiative committed to the reduction of climate altering emissions.
As part of Sofidel’s commitment to limit its environmental impact, it has made significant strides. It is applying strict procurement policies for raw materials of forestry origin and managing water responsibly by constantly monitoring production processes.
Where we are now
One of the biggest innovations at the Green Bay plant was implementing LED lights throughout the interior and exterior of the facility. This project is set to be completed by 2024. Aside from offering brighter and cleaner lighting, this project will allow Sofidel to save some money, but more importantly it will help to reduce the release of approximately 690 tons of CO2 emissions per year.
Along with switching to LED lights, the Green Bay plant is moving away from gas-powered vehicles and prioritizing electric technology. Electric forklifts and other manufacturing machines have reduced maintenance costs, increased efficiency and greatly reduced the Green Bay plant’s greenhouse gas emissions.
What’s to come
The Green Bay plant’s leaders are eager to implement innovations that help it to operate more sustainably.
As of 2020, The Sofidel Group has reduced its CO2 emissions by 24% thanks to investments in cogeneration, solar and hydroelectric power plants, biomass power plants, and through improvement of energy efficiency and company logistics. The organization aims to use energy from renewable sources for 84% of its energy consumption by 2030.
Sofidel America continues to look for innovative approaches that help the company grow in a safe and sustainable way. By focusing on corporate and social responsibility, Sofidel hopes to improve the lives of its employees and the Green Bay community.
Author Bio: Stefano Giannini is the Operations Manager at Sofidel America’s Green Bay plant. He’s worked at Sofidel for 13 years, starting on the finance team, where he handled mergers and acquisitions. He now supports the Green Bay team to achieve their targets via managing converting operations across several business lines.
