Sure Controls and Kaysun partner to solve labor challenges, improve machine performance and increase profit.
The situation: Kaysun had an existing automation cell that assembled a faucet subcomponent for its customer. The previous cell used two bowl feeders that experienced frequent jamming issues due to vestiges on the fittings. The bowl feeders also required considerable maintenance and repair. To increase quality and production, Kaysun chose to have Sure Controls build a new cell that uses the world’s best flexible feeders and modern control architecture.
The Results
- Eliminated jamming issues and reduced maintenance costs — Replacing the bowl feeders with the Asycube and EYE+ system provided Kaysun with increased flexibility and decreased production costs.
- Reduced cycle time — After the cell upgrade, Kaysun was able to produce 1,200 more parts every day for its customer. Cycle time was reduced from 22 to 24 seconds to 16 to 17 seconds, resulting in substantially increased profit.
- Better documentation — Electrical design was developed in E-plan, and Sure Controls provided all relevant schematics, HMI programming with instructions, and recipe files.
- Reclaimed floor space and decreased noise — Sure Controls provided an innovative, advanced machine which was half the size of the previous cell and provided significant noise reduction.
- Reduced need for labor — The solution automated a repetitive task, which in a highly competitive labor market was a great benefit.
The Customer Feedback — “I want to thank the team at Sure Controls for their great work on this project. They were easy to work with, bright with ideas, willing to make improvements rather than just re-create the wheel, and punctual to the schedule in a very difficult supply chain.” — Bob Reeves, operations director, Kaysun
Want to learn more?
Company: Sure Controls Inc.
Innovation: Automating repetitive tasks
Website: surecontrols.com