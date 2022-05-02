Businesses today find themselves in a complex environment. With digital advancements, customer diversity, evolving markets and omnichannel needs, companies are searching for new ways to reach their audiences and achieve their goals.
The answer? Integration. An integrated marketing approach ensures your marketing efforts are driven by a single strategy and defined business goals, creating seamless connections at every touchpoint.
At Element, integrated marketing is what we do. Why do you think we named our agency Element — singular — rather than plural? Because our specialized campaigns have many components or seemingly disparate “elements.” But with integrated marketing, the result is a unified, all-encompassing vision, distilled into a singular strategy. It’s total brand chemistry — and it’s powerful! Especially when it comes to execution.
Element’s integrated marketing approach brings together all the services our clients need under one roof.
“In an integrated marketing campaign, the formula starts with a great strategy,” says Lance Peroutka, agency director/principal of Element. “But the execution is the hardest part. And that’s what separates the good from the great.”
Element’s fully integrated marketing approach is purpose-built to align strategy with consistently strong execution. From digital to public relations, creative and interactive, we continuously grow, adapt and strengthen our approach to achieve better results for our clients.
If the concept of integration has you all perked up, here’s how it works.
Brewing success
Based in Wisconsin, Berres Brothers Coffee Roasters produces flavored coffee for those who enjoy a unique flavor with their caffeine kick. Looking for a jolt of their own, Berres Brothers came to Element — a perfect match, as both of our teams have a just-right blend of flavor and performance.
Berres Brothers sought to energize their brand, reach a younger audience, create resonant impressions and grow e-commerce sales. Our approach evolved their previous efforts into a fully integrated plan using earned, owned, shared and paid media in concert to build awareness and drive purchase intent to meet their goals.
Our Flavor Your Day buzz box caught the attention of POPSUGAR, leading to 21 million-plus unique visitors per month and an 800% increase in sales for Berres’ Banana Nut Bread flavored coffee.
The best of the earned “buzz” came from POPSUGAR, where enthusiasm for one flavor inspired the article, “Banana Bread Coffee Is a Thing, and It’s the Best Thing Since Sliced (Banana) Bread.”
Within two hours of the POPSUGAR article, we leveraged our all-in-house team to publish an SEO-driven blog and social media posts to drive additional traffic. By keeping the buzz going, the article was picked up by numerous aggregators, including MSN Lifestyle and Yahoo! News.
Daily sales of the product nearly quadrupled in the following days, peaking on the third day, up 800% from average. Sales for the month more than doubled that of previous months. Owner Pete Berres raved, “Not only have we seen several repeat purchases, but we have an entirely new group of customers to market to in the future.”
Integrated marketing is the strategy of the future, but these success stories are already being co-written by Element and our clients. Contact us at 920.983.9700 or info@goelement.com and learn how we can leverage our integrated, in-house marketing services to execute your strategy. Let’s brew up the buzz of accelerated growth for your company.
Company: Element
Innovation: Integrated marketing
Website: goelement.com