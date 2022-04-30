Innovation is at the heart of any successful organization, and the past two years have taught us that organizations need committed people and a strong culture to drive and sustain innovation. With the “Great Resignation” upon us, it’s even more important for organizations to invest in leadership development and training.
The Utech Group recognizes most leadership development and training programs miss the mark. Generally, leadership programs are broad and do not consider the role a leader plays on their team, the existing team dynamics, or the culture of the organization. Leaders are then unsure how to integrate their learnings within their organizations, which compounds the disconnect and causes frustration. With more than 30 years of change management, organizational development and leadership training experience, Utech takes a more holistic approach to leadership development.
In response to the challenges that organizations have faced, we’ve purposely designed our services to look at the whole person within the context of their organization. With our Leadership and Executive Coaching processes, we work with our clients to define who they are as a leader, what role they play within their team and how they can influence the overall culture of their organization. By incorporating these components, our clients
are better equipped with the tools and strategies that will benefit them in their daily lives and directly impact their organizations.
In 2019 we also launched our Dig-In series, which consists of 24 unique training topics that can be customized for any organization. From 90-minute webinars to weekly Zoom sessions or a personalized program, the flexibility to let clients choose their training topics and delivery methods has empowered them to own their development.
Leaders can impact an entire organization. Their development should not happen in a silo. Working to integrate the needs of the individual, the team and the organization to create an effective, meaningful and actionable development plan benefits everyone involved.
Company: The Utech Group
Innovation: Customized organizational development
Website: utechod.com