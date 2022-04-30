Sustainable innovation is not new for us. For decades, Appvion’s research, growth and development teams have integrated sustainable thinking into our designs, providing consumers with more environmentally and socially favorable choices. Although we have made great strides, we are once again raising our bar on sustainable product design.
As a leading manufacturer of direct thermal solutions in North America, Appvion has developed a technology platform free of phenol-based chemistry such as Bisphenol-A (BPA) and Bisphenol-S (BPS). This patent-pending chemistry will allow Appvion to lead the industry in offering a complete line of phenol-free direct thermal solutions.
Working to eliminate phenols from our chemistry is not new to Appvion. In 2006, we led the industry in removing BPA from our products. Our team has researched diligently over the last decade and launched three innovative product offerings without phenols: Alpha® Free, CleanSlate®, and most recently, Résiste® Rx. We recognize how important it is to do our part to eliminate phenols on a broader scale. Our long history of material science uniquely positions us to deliver a chemistry design platform that utilizes more socially responsible materials.
Résiste® Rx with Phenol-Free Technology is Appvion’s first commercialized product within this new portfolio. Résiste® Rx is a direct thermal label facestock engineered specifically for pharmacy prescription labels where exceptional image durability against household chemicals and the environment is required.
With more than 100 years in business, Appvion has developed trust in our customer partnerships and a reputation as an industry leader. We continuously strive to protect our natural resources and environment, while also focusing on society and the future of our business. That’s why removing phenols from our solutions is on our radar now, not when legislation requires it.
Company: Appvion
Innovation: Phenol-free technology
Website: www.appvion.com