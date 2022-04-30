The business shift to digital was underway when the pandemic accelerated the pace of change. In months, industries adopted technologies they otherwise would have taken years to implement. According to one study, 77% of CEOs ramped up their plans and implemented new technologies to stay competitive.
Technology providers stepped up to make work easier, faster and just plain possible. Companies that failed to embrace the change crashed. But those that pivoted survived — and even boomed — in spite of ongoing challenges like supply chain disruptions, labor shortages and the pandemic.
Digital transformation is a shift in mindset
Purchasing behaviors and customer expectations shifted immediately with the pandemic. The safety of remote buying drew people online, where they soon realized it’s easier and more convenient, too:
- 74% see digital sales model as effective
- 70% are doing large deals online
- Video is preferred over phone contact
- 89% expect the changes to stick
The most successful companies resisted panic and committed to creating seamlessly integrated experiences, whether selling products or services, or recruiting for new talent.
“Without the right tools in place, growth can be tough to sustain. But technical innovations can prevent the pain of scaling a business. Growth doesn’t have to hurt.” — Greg Linnemanstons, Weidert Group president
Easy-to-use technologies support growth
Weidert Group develops and executes inbound programs that support clients’ growth goals using HubSpot software, which integrates marketing, sales, content, customer relationship management tools and more into a single platform.
The agency helps clients use HubSpot’s automation, analytics, content management and other tools to create websites and content-based marketing programs that integrate email, social media, blogs, advanced content, video, search engine optimization and more.
According to Weidert Group President Greg Linnemanstons, HubSpot is the right tool at the right time to help businesses of all sizes streamline marketing, sales, service, recruiting and more. “It’s built and priced specifically for small- to medium-sized businesses, and it’s not hard to use, even without specialized education or training,” he said.
Hybrid and remote aren’t going away
Before the pandemic hit, the agency launched a new website and inbound program for a client. Within 90 days, without the support of trade shows or in-person visits, that client achieved 58 new marketing-qualified leads. Within nine months, results exceeded expectations:
- Sales increased 39%
- A six-month sales cycle was reduced by 67% to as little as eight weeks
- No additional sales staff needed
Ongoing work for the client incorporates digital technologies to improve efficiency and productivity, to ensure those new customers are well taken care of without burning out employees.
According to Linnemanstons, there’s a tool to meet virtually every need for the shift to hybrid and online sales. “We see clients getting more leads, shortening sales cycles, supporting long-term customer relationships and successfully recruiting for talent in a competitive market,” he said.
Company: Weidert Group
Innovations: Business development through inbound marketing & hybrid sales
Website: weidert.com