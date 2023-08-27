Genuine. Rooted in strong values. Forward-thinking. Down to earth.
These words tell De Pere’s story — a story of authenticity and opportunity drafted by residents, visitors and businesses during the 2018 Strategic Visioning & Branding Initiative. Ninety-seven percent of respondents gave De Pere a positive rating.
So, what’s next for De Pere? According to Mayor James Boyd: “We want the city to be a place that provides a variety of new retail and residential opportunities, while encouraging business growth, embracing and enhancing open space, and coordinating unique activities that enliven our sense of community.” Over the past two years, De Pere has added over $140 million increment in the tax increment districts. These goals and efforts continue to translate into opportunities. Here’s a sample of what’s coming in 2023 and 2024:
• Opening of the one-of-a-kind Mulva Cultural Center; set to become a leading institution for civic and creative engagement in the Midwest
• Groundbreaking of the redevelopment of the former downtown Shopko into a nearly $60 million mixed-use center
• St. Norbert College groundbreaking the new Donald J. Schneider School of Business & Economics
• Comprehensive housing study to understand how to fill gaps in the housing market
• Platting of several new residential constructions at all scales, projected to add nearly $150 million in value to the city
• Negotiations and redevelopment plans to infill city-owned lots for mixed-use and affordable housing
• Funding an affordable housing stock improvement program
• Lobbying and support to help further progress of developing a new southern transportation corridor that crosses the Fox River and connects 1-41 and 1-43 — slated for construction between 2025 and 2030, opening up nearly 500 acres for future development
De Pere proactively supports business and development through city-owned land, tax increment financing districts, a brownfield redevelopment fund, a locally funded revolving loan program and a robust downtown façade grant program. To simplify development, the city now provides in-house site plan review for all projects and in-house commercial plan review for small to medium projects, drastically reducing time required to obtain a building permit. Contact us to explore your De Pere opportunity.
Contact:
Dan Lindstrom, Development Services Director, City of De Pere
dlindstrom@deperewi.gov | 920-339-2371 | deperewi.gov
