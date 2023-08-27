We all know there is a need for housing, especially affordable housing. Greenfire Management Services is partnering with multiple developers to lessen the current housing burden by building new multi-family housing like Mackson Corners and the Brio in Oshkosh and renovating historic buildings like the Zuelke Building in Appleton.
Greenfire is a minority-owned construction management firm with two offices in Wisconsin and projects throughout the Midwest. Greenfire is a subsidiary of the Potawatomi Business Development Corp, the investment arm of the Forest County Potawatomi Community. Greenfire provides a variety of services from preconstruction estimating services to bidding to project management through a transparent and collaborative approach so that the clients receive the highest value for their project.
Multi-family housing projects make up about half of the projects Greenfire does each year. The other portion is diversified between tribal projects (for the Forest County Potawatomi and other tribes throughout the Midwest), commercial, offices/tenant improvements, industrial, health care, senior living, educational and public sector projects.
Greenfire’s team is made up of construction industry professionals that understand the current environment when it comes to bidding, qualifying subcontractors, supply chain issues, long lead items and of course Midwest weather conditions. Team members maintain open and honest communication, provide insights and alternatives when appropriate and manage projects to the client’s budget and schedule. But every construction company can say that.
So, what makes Greenfire unique? The mission is to be a trusted leader in construction and provide sustainability for the Forest County Potawatomi tribe for seven generations and beyond. Contact us today to learn more.
Maureen Carlson, Regional Business Development Manager
maureen.carlson@greenfire.com | 715-210-5356 | greenfire.com
