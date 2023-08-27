Nestled in the heart of the Fox Cities, the City of Menasha is a true hidden and developing gem of the region. Continuously investing heavily in public amenities and recreational facilities around the community, Menasha has created a sense of place where people want to live, work and invest. We’re branded “Your Place on the Water” not only for the endless shores, but for the livability, accessibility and opportunity that the City has created around these assets.
Through public and private investment and community support, the City of Menasha has made leaps to rejuvenate our community. Over the past year the City has added 75 new market rate apartment units just in the downtown, with an additional 43 units under construction. These units are bringing new life to the historic commercial core and economic vitality to small and large businesses.
“Menasha’s willingness to partner with developers along with reinvesting additional resources into transportation, recreation and housing continues to show through the high-quality redevelopment projects within our City,” Mayor Don Merkes said.
Whether it be multifamily residential, mixed-use, infill development, a corporate office or general commercial, the City has multiple prime and available redevelopment sites ready for investment. These sites include the former Banta Publishing site (5+ acres), the former Gilbert Paper site (5+ acres), the former Whiting Paper site (2-5 acres), the former Shopko site (10-20 acres) and several off-the-market historic downtown developments. Many of our opportunities are located within existing tax increment financing districts or an adjacent district that can be expanded, are located in opportunity zone districts, have direct waterfrontage, and/or are adjacent to major highway corridors.
Menasha offers competitive development assistance for high quality and desirable projects. In addition, as a public power community you can expect to see savings of 20% or more on your electric bill, lowering your cost of operations. Contact the Community Development Director to learn more about these opportunities and schedule a tour to see how these many singular investments stitch together to form a larger community vision.
Contact
Sam Schroeder, Community Development Director, City of Menasha
100 Main St., Suite 200, Menasha
sschroeder@menashawi.gov | 920-967-3651 | menashawi.gov
InDevelopment Conference 2023
Oshkosh Convention Center • Thursday, Sept. 7 • 2–7 p.m.
For event agenda and details on presenters, read the 2023 InDevelopment Report.