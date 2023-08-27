In 2020 the Village of Greenville underwent development and adoption of its second Tax Increment District (TID #2) for its Heritage District in order to encourage additional economic growth and development.
TID #2 has been broken out into four project areas, each focusing on specific public improvement projects within those areas. The intent with TID #2 is for some of the public improvements/projects to be paid for and installed by the village, with the remainder to be paid for and installed by developers with financial incentives that will be provided to offset the public improvement costs over time — better known as a Pay-Go TID. There are also other development incentives or cash grants available for developments that do not have public improvement needs; they would operate on a Pay-Go basis as well. A project map and list have been provided in the project plan, which has an estimated improvement value of $30 million over the course of the TID.
The TID #2 project plan can be viewed at https://bit.ly/3QSpzAK
The final sub-area planning document can be found at https://bit.ly/3AoKRRf
In addition, a market study was completed to justify the planning process and recommendation. View the study at https://bit.ly/3pnTyoE
Contact
Mark Mommaerts, Village Planner, Village of Greenville
mmommaerts@greenvillewi.gov | 920-757-5151 ext. 2000 | greenvillewi.gov
