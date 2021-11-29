Secura Insurance President and CEO Dave Gross will retire in fall 2022. Secura Senior Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer Garth Wicinsky was named as his successor.
Gross’s career spans more than 40 years in the insurance industry in executive leadership roles where he contributed strategically and led sales and underwriting operations. Gross also placed a heavy focus on workplace culture and well-being. Wicinsky joined Secura’s human resources division in 1996 and was promoted to vice president of human resources in 2002.
Wicinsky will assume leadership April 26, 2022. At that time, Gross will become the CEO emeritus and senior executive adviser until his retirement in September 2022. Gross will continue to serve on the Secura board of directors until the end of his board term in April 2023.