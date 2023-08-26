The city of Sturgeon Bay continues to aggressively pursue new commercial and residential development, as well as redevelopment opportunities throughout our vibrant waterfront community.
The city has been actively involved in providing a diverse supply of much-needed housing for our community’s workforce. More than 550 housing units in Sturgeon Bay were recently built, are under construction or approved for construction, or are in the approval process. Sturgeon Bay is a partner in many of these projects through various financial incentives, infrastructure installation and flexible PUD zoning approvals. Of note, the city recently approved a development agreement and financial incentives for a workforce housing subdivision of 24 single-family homes on city-owned land.
Sturgeon Bay works with developers to provide flexibility regarding development challenges, recently amending its zoning code to enable smaller lots, increased density, reduced setbacks and smaller housing units. The zoning changes, along with TIF assistance, were crucial for The Muse, a new venue approved for downtown Sturgeon Bay. The Muse will be the home of a nonprofit organization dedicated to musical education, including a performance venue. The top floor will have 11 studio apartments to create another downtown living opportunity.
On the industrial front, Sturgeon Bay is planning a new flex building in the city’s industrial park. With more than 50 businesses employing 1,500 skilled professionals, the Sturgeon Bay Industrial Park continues to grow and city-owned sites are available. The 50,000-square-foot flex facility is proposed along South Neenah Avenue in the heart of the industrial park. It is intended to have space for multiple tenants.
The city partners with the Door County Economic Development Corporation (DCEDC) to promote Sturgeon Bay as the premier location for residents and businesses. Sturgeon Bay welcomes development partners. Contact DCEDC for a full list of development opportunities!
Contact
Michelle Lawrie, Executive Director, DCEDC
michelle@doorcountybusiness.com | 920-743-3113 | livedoorcounty.org