- AZCO moving its local corporate offices to downtown Appleton
- Neenah Enterprises acquired by Charlotte Pipe and Foundry
- Green Bay Packers Matt LaFleur, Aaron Jones, & AJ Dillon headline 2022 U.S. Venture Open
- St. Norbert announces Breakfast Series lineup
- Valley Packaging Industries announces rebrand to VPI
- $1 million NSF grant will address gender equity in UWO STEM faculty
- Neenah and SWM complete merger to become Mativ
- College of Menominee Nation enters agreement with NWTC for teacher education
- Making manufacturing matter, one student at a time
- Proving our metal
- Attracting young workers to manufacturing
- 2022 InDevelopment Conference
- Wellness works