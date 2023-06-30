BATHTUB BREW (5.3% alc)
The Belgian Style White Ale has a light body with citrus, mild spice, clove, coriander, and floral notes. The visual is a dark golden color with a bit of haze, and an aroma of allspice, clove, banana, and bread dough. ($10.99 / 6-pk).
CLIFF HANGER (5.6% alc)
An Amber Ale with subtly sweet, lightly biter, and biscuity tasting notes. The clear amber color delivers a sweet, caramel, honey, nutty, and dried fruit aroma. ($10.99 / 6-pk).
SNAPPING TURTLE (6.5% alc)
A Hazy India Pale Ale with Mosaic, Idaho 7, and El Dorado hops. The tasting notes are slightly sweet and lightly bitter with a pine finish. The visual is dark yellow with moderate haze, and an aroma of grapefruit, orange, lemon, pineapple, and melon. ($12.99 / 6-pk).
BOLD BERRY HARD SELTZER (5% alc)
A Vodka Soda Seltzer with corn-based vodka and natural flavors. Tasting notes provide a gentle sweetness that is subtly tart, berry forward, and effervescent with a clean spirit finish. The visual is clear, with a blackberry, berry, and pomegranate aroma. ($9.99 / 4-pk)