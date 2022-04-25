GREEN BAY—Leaders of the fastest-growing university in the UW-System are announcing an ambitious goal to keep pace with regional demand.
UW-Green Bay will reveal the public phase of its "Ignite the Future," campaign, Monday, May 2, 2022 at 1:30 p.m., (Rosewood Cafe, First Floor, Wood Hall) while simultaneously revealing two key spaces in the growth of the institution—the Willie D. Davis Finance & Investment Laboratory and the Charles Schwab Foundation Center for Personal Financial Planning. The University will also announce a gift by Sharon J. Resch for a new Institute of Music.
The priorities of the Ignite the Future Campaign include:
Emerging academic programs—UW-Green Bay has continued its growth momentum by responding to regional needs. This investment will focus on growth in electrical engineering; launch of the Willie Davis Finance Lab & Student Managed Investment Fund and a Center for Entrepreneurship.
- Creativity through the arts—The Sharon J. Resch Institute of Music will provide students with the training, skills, and passion to make music an integral part of their lives, while enriching the region. The Institute will host three performance ensembles—Instrumental, Jazz, and Vocal—and will regularly host public performances that gather and celebrate music. Additionally, the Institute will support a new and growing program in audio production.
- Phuture Phoenix Scholarships: Need-based student aid—The college attainment gap in Northeast Wisconsin is stark, and far below national averages for residents with undergraduate and graduate degrees. Only 26% of residents in UW-Green Bay’s 16-county footprint have bachelor’s degrees; in Madison, that number is 51%, in Milwaukee 35%, and nationwide it’s 33%. The top reason students don’t start or fail to complete their education is a lack of funding. Need-based financial aid is the most important intervention that can be deployed to address this achievement gap.
- Water Science Research & National Estuarine Research Reserve—Water is the lifeblood of the region. UW-Green Bay’s four coastal campuses and its history as Eco U™ make this University uniquely positioned to meet the challenges of water quality and quantity.
- First Nations Academic Support— UW-Green Bay respects and recognizes the sovereignty and reserved rights of the 565 U.S. tribal nations, 12 of which are located in Wisconsin. The University' interdisciplinary, holistic academic program places emphasis on the American Indian oral tradition to share lessons on First Nations culture, philosophy, history, and language.
- Women's Leadership Institute—The Institute was launched to empower women as leaders while working to fulfill the evolving leadership needs of Wisconsin companies and organizations. The Institute’s programing focuses on eliminating the barriers that narrow professional opportunities for women by providing access to experts and influential networks.
- Athletics and Recreation— Our athletic program funding model focuses on competitive team play with outstanding facilities, exciting competition schedules for both home and game on the road in exciting locales, and supporting athletes’ academic and athletic performance. To maintain top-tier competition and training facilities, and attract the best and brightest, program endowments and scholarships are critical to success.
- Shorewood Redevelopment—UW-Green Bay has an opportunity to transform the historical Shorewood property to an amazing multi-purpose athletic and recreational complex that will be a tremendous asset for the community, University and environment. The redevelopment will include a premier cross-country course for use by UW-Green Bay’s men’s and women’s cross- country teams as well as youth and high school meets, and community runs. In the winter months, the course will become a Nordic ski training course for UW-Green Bay’s Nordic ski program and provide community recreation.
UW-Green Bay has seen steady enrollment increases in the past six years—bucking trends throughout the state and nation.