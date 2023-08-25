Situated on the western shores of Lake Michigan, and with a wealth of beautiful inland lakes, Manitowoc County boasts beautiful waterfront communities, vibrant and bustling downtowns, plentiful arts and entertainment options, restaurants and breweries, four seasons of outdoor recreation, and a lower cost of living. This makes the area a destination for visitors and new residents alike. Housing and business developments, along with innovative industries, provide exceptional services and the skilled workforce to support a diverse economy.
The waterfront has always been center stage in Manitowoc County, known for its maritime heritage that includes ship and submarine building. Today that heritage lives on with a NOAA-designated National Marine Sanctuary, yacht building, the Wisconsin Maritime Museum, abundant charter fishing, and an active commercial cargo and heavy lift port. The S.S. Badger car ferry’s trips across the great lake are officially designated as the route of U.S. Highway 10.
Unique, quality amenities support a relaxed, healthy and active lifestyle while offering the best of small town life on the lakeshore. Mariners Trail, a 5.5-mile recreational trail connecting the cities of Manitowoc and Two Rivers, showcases the scenic shoreline for walkers, joggers, bikers and skaters. Downtown business developments, park enhancements, marinas, outdoor markets, music venues and beach amenities provide entertainment and unique cultural and sporting events throughout the year along the county’s coast.
Waterfront development opportunities
River Point District, city of Manitowoc:
The completion of River North — a market-rate apartment complex adding 87 units to downtown Manitowoc with panoramic views of the downtown, Manitowoc River and Lake Michigan — is proving to be a catalytic project for the River Point District. Redevelopment of the former CN Peninsula includes additional opportunities for housing or mixed-use development along the Manitowoc River and the future Mariners Trail path extension. The additional public improvements — including bicycle and walking trails, an ADA-accessible floating dock, kayak launches, parks and access to the river — make this waterfront district a prime location for development.
Bayshore Development, city of Manitowoc:
Join BayCare Clinic, Angelus Senior Living, Rivers Edge Apartments and Community First Credit Union on the shores of Lake Michigan along the main corridor between Manitowoc and Two Rivers. The unobstructed waterfront views make the available property perfect for housing, a corporate headquarters or prime office suites.
East Twin River Development, city of Two Rivers:
The city of Two Rivers is turning toward the waterfront and embracing the beauty of the East and West Twin Rivers that flow into Lake Michigan. The city owns 3.5 acres of land with frontage on the East Twin River and is negotiating for another 12 acres of waterfront that will provide more fantastic views of
Lake Michigan. These are prime locations for new residential development, public walkways along the waterfront, open space, additional boat dockage and more.
Contact
Jamie Zastrow, Executive Director
Progress Lakeshore
920-482-0540