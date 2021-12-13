WOI_gwhite_back

The Women of Influence in the New North Region Awards nomination period will be open Jan. 15 through March 15.

A panel of judges will select honorees in the following categories and may choose to recognize others in special categories based on the nominations received:

• Corporate Leader

• Business Owner

• Mentor

• Difference Maker — Community

• Difference Maker — Nonprofit

• Young Influencer

The best nominations share examples of what makes the nominee stand out, so make sure to include supporting information and anecdotes. Self-nominations are encouraged as well!

Save the date for the Women of Influence in the New North Region Awards, which will be held Aug. 2 in Green Bay.